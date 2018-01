GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a 37-year-old man who has breached his licence conditions.

Shujer Hussain breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on December 29 2017 for a burglary-related offence.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting log 1800029203 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.