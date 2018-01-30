MONMOUTHSHIRE council is considering introducing a code of conduct for buskers.

The document has been put together after Gwent Police received a number of complaints about buskers.

Police said that complaints about buskers ranged from music being too loud, poor quality music, repetitive music, duration of performance and rude when approached.

The report stated one of the charity shops on Frogmore Street informed the licensing team and police that volunteer staff refused to work on certain days because the "buskers outside the premises were causing such a nuisance it was unbearable".

The document is set to be considered later today by the council's licensing and regulatory committee.