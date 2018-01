GENERAL entries for the Newport Marathon have now sold out.

The 10k marathon, which the South Wales Argus is a media partner for, is expected to see more than 5,000 participants.

Despite the sell-out for general entries, you can still secure a spot on the start line if you are running for charity.

The marathon will start along Newport’s riverfront before heading out to Monmouthshire and the South Wales coastline.

It will be held on Sunday, April 29.