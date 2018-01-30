ON A COLD, wet, Sunday afternoon, what better way to spend it than a trip to the theatre to see the splendid Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag perform?

This show never fails to delight - this was their tenth Cardiff show, and it was our tenth trip to see it.

The London Concert Orchestra launched the show with the marvellously upbeat Hooray for Hollywood.

The backing dancers were almost as good as Anton and Erin, and were superbly turned out in a series of gorgeous costumes.

The Strictly Come Dancing singer Lance Ellington, who provides most of the vocals for these shows, gave a brilliant rendition of Mr Bojangles, as the show lived up to its name, covering numbers from Broadway to Hollywood.

Next came a really refreshing song and dance number called A Fella With An Umbrella, part of a medley from Easter Parade. The costumes and the dancing were out of this world.

The couple had their usual audience question and answer session in the second half, and Anton came out with a series of merry quips about Anne Widdecombe and Gavin Henson.

He also had the audience in fits of laughter about Ruth Langsford falling on him at the end of their Paso Doble in 2017’s series of Strictly: “It wasn’t in the rehearsal,” he said.

Anton then gave a very touching tribute to the late, great, Sir Bruce Forsyth in a duet of Me and My Shadow with Lance Ellington. The audience responded with rapturous applause.

Lance also showed his talents with gorgeous renditions of Ella Fitzgerald’s torch ballad Cry Me a River, and the Frank Sinatra version of New York, New York.

All in all an absolutely brilliant show, well worth seeing and possibly worth travelling further afield for.

Pam Parker

