THE woman behind the Facebook page Humans of Newport says she has been "blown away" by the way people have reacted to it.

Sarah Debnam from Newport was inspired by pages like Humans of New York to create a page which shares the stories of the people who live and work in her city.

She said: "It’s not an original idea but I thought Newport has lots of interesting humans of its own and I can share stories of local people from the community.

"I created the page a year ago, but it got put on back burner. I put the first post up last week and it has reached more than 10,000 people already."

Picture: Sarah Debnam

She added: "I was born in the Royal Gwent Hospital and have lived here most of my life. I love Newport and how diverse it is.

"It does have its challenges but there is a lot of positivity about it."

Picture: Sarah Debnam

Mrs Debnam plans to post photos every week, but has to balance being a parent, full time photographer and managing the page.

She said: "I am blown away by the reaction. I have a couple more people I will be going to see this week.

"It's good to raise positivity around Newport because there are a lot of positive things happening."

Find out more at Humans of Newport.