A ROW broke out in the Assembly yesterday over the details of an inquiry into the sacking of former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant.

Reports Mr Sargeant was to lose his job as communities and children secretary emerged on Twitter shortly before the reshuffle on Friday, November 3, was announced. The Labour AM died four days later.

And last week it was announced an inquiry into whether his sacking from the Welsh Government cabinet was leaked had found “no evidence of prior unauthorised sharing of information”.

Speaking in the Senedd earlier today leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies called for the full inquiry carried out by the Welsh Government’s permanent secretary Shan Morgan to be released.

But first minister Carwyn Jones refused, saying: “People came forward to give evidence to this leak inquiry on the basis of confidentiality.

“What he (Mr Davies) is asking the permanent secretary to do, because it's her decision, is to out those people, for the evidence to be made available, and their names.

“Such a course, I have to say, would be both dishonourable and dishonest, and would bring the Welsh Government into disrepute.”

He added: “It is hugely wrong for any inquiry, where people are asked to give evidence confidentially, to then find that their evidence is in fact going to be made public, and their names.

“That does not help in terms of bringing, or encouraging people to come forward, with evidence, in further inquiries.”

But Mr Davies said it was “not unreasonable” to ask how the details of the reshuffle were shared on Twitter before it was officially announced.

"There must be a way of allowing information to come forward that is redacted and that can give confidence that the opinions that have been formed around some of the allegations can be discounted by this report," he said.

"Not having sight of this report makes it very difficult to argue that case.

"I would argue for you to sit down with the permanent secretary to come up with a formula that will allow us to have sight of as much of the report as possible, preventing any disclosure of names or identifications of people, so that we can have that confidence, because the evidence - and I can pull out many other examples - pointed to information that was already in the public domain before ministers and cabinet secretaries came in to have that discussion with you. That's a fact."

But Mr Jones, a former barrister, angrily shot back: "I have to say that if anything on Twitter is evidence then by all means never give evidence in court.

"It is innuendo, gossip, tittle-tattle, the kind of thing that some politicians love. I deal in evidence."

He added: "That inquiry is now finished.

"The fact that it doesn't sit with the strange conspiracy theories of some people, I'm afraid cannot be helped.

"But unless there is evidence that members have that somehow the head of security of the Welsh Government was compromised, that the permanent secretary was compromised, the inquiry has reported and the inquiry is clear in terms of the results of that inquiry. "

Mr Sargeant was also suspended from the Labour Party on November 3 last year over allegations of misconduct.

He was found dead at his north Wales home four days later.

An investigation into the misconduct allegations has since been dropped.