POLICE are appealing for information after an assault in Pontypool.

A53-year-old man from the Cwmbran area was assaulted by another man in Osborne Road on Sunday November 12, last year.

The victim was taken to the Nevill Hall hospital in Abergavenny for minor head injuries.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We’d like to speak to the man pictured who was in the area that evening and could help us with our enquiries."

If you have any information, call 101 quoting log 481 12/11/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111