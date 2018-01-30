A COUNCILLOR who lost his father to motor neurone disease (MND) has thanked shoppers after hundreds of pounds were raised at a charity collection.

As previously reported, long-serving Abersychan ward councillor and ex-mayor, Douglas Richard Davies, died from MND last year aged 88.

Son Giles Davies - who followed in his footsteps in both roles - has since been fundraising for the MND Association.

Earlier this month, he took part in a charity collection organised by the MND Association’s South Wales branch - with Tesco Pontypool shoppers donating £532.31.

Posting on Twitter, Cllr Davies said: "The generosity of Tesco shoppers was humbling, I was touched to hear how MND has touched so many local lives.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The South Wales branch of the charity, responding on Twitter, said the funds raised were “the most we have ever raised at a store collection” and thanked volunteers and shoppers.

In tribute to his father, Cllr Davies made a motion last year for Torfaen council to adopt the five-point MND Charter and circulate it among staff, partners and social care professionals.

The motion was accepted and encompasses early diagnosis information, access to care/treatment and the right to quality of life and support for carers.

Visit mndassociation.org for information.