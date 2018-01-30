TWO men who assaulted a father and son outside their home in Newport have been jailed.

Dane Christensen, of Wye Crescent, Newport and Darren Young, of no fixed address, were sentenced at Newport Crown Court yesterday after both previously pleading guilty to common assault in relation to the incident.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said the incident started when the then girlfriend of Young went to the home of the victim and his dad to use his phone.

However, when Young found his girlfriend there he "disapproved" and a disagreement followed with the son.

Mrs Yeo said the disagreement was taken outside and that Christensen was also present.

The son was chased towards a block of flats where he was punched and kicked, causing minor injuries, the court heard.

Mrs Yeo said the father saw his son being assaulted by the pair and came to help.

He was grabbed by Christensen who "threw" him behind a shed before kicking him in the back of the head, the court heard.

The assault caused swelling to the right side of the back of his head, it was said. At this point the son saw his father being attacked and managed to stand up and get Christensen off him.

Neighbours witnessed the pair shouting threats as they made off, Mrs Yeo said.

Gareth Williams, defending Christensen, said the 30-year-old made a "poor error of judgement" by getting involved.

Mr Williams said Christensen has struggled with alcoholism. It was pointed out Christensen had never been to prison before, and that a custodial sentence could affect his job working in the docks.

Scott Bowen, defending Young, said the 28-year-old had already served three-and-a-half months in custody for the matter. He said Young, who is already a serving prisoner, pleaded guilty to the charge at an early stage. Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said the assault was "sustained and repeated." She said both were under the influence of alcohol, and that it was made worse because it took place outside the home of the victim.

Young was sentenced to four months, to run consecutively with his current sentence.

Christensen was sentenced to a total of 18 months in jail.