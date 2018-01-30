A GALLERY has been taken over and given a makeover by the next generation of owners.

The Craft Renaissance Gallery in Kemeys Commander near Usk was opened in 2001 when John Bruce converted a barn to create the art space.

Having returned to the area from Bristol, Hele Bruce, and her partner Robert Lewis, bought the business from her father and they will launch the new-look gallery on Saturday.

Miss Bruce: “We are having a big party. The space looks very different so I can’t wait for people to see it.

“There are a lot of creative people in this area, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to local artists.”

There are also offices and three cottages on site, one of which is a bed and breakfast and there is a cafe in the gallery which sells locally made cakes and Welsh coffee.

Miss Bruce added: “We will be getting married in the garden in July and so we are thinking of becoming a registered a venue in the future.”

The current exhibition is Out of the Woods with work by a selection of local artists including wood carving, furniture, textiles and paintings.

Find out more at facebook.com/CraftRenaissance or call 01873 880879.