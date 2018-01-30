TOUCHING tributes were paid to a former councillor and Newport mayor at a council meeting last night.

David Atwell became a Newport councillor in 2001, representing the Langstone ward, and served on the council until 2017.

In his final term at the council, he was appointed as mayor for the year 2016/17 and served as an ambassador to Newport at several events.

After stepping down ahead of the local government elections in May 2017, it was revealed he was battling a brain tumour after being diagnosed in November 2016.

Speaking at a full council meeting last night, leader of the opposition Matthew Evans said that Mr Atwell was a “true gentleman”.

“But he was so much more than that,” he added. “He threw himself into roles with enthusiasm and dedication.

“David you served the party and this Council with distinction, and will be sorely missed."

Leader of the council Debbie Wilcox said Mr Atwell was a “formidable opponent” and a “decent, robust and rigorous” man.

“He was a true servant,” she added.

Cllr Allan Morris spoke about the “bravery” of the former mayor when he spoke in the chamber for the last time “to say farewell to the people of Newport”.

“I was in tears, like many of my colleagues,” he said. “It was beyond politics, it is what a good councillor would do. It was a lesson for us all. It was an incredible piece of bravery.”

Deputy mayor Mark Whitcutt said he was struck by Mr Atwell’s “professional expertise and considerable intellect.”

He said: “I would like to think that it is possible for friendships to develop across parties. In that sense, David was a friend to everybody in this chamber and he will be sadly missed.”

During this time at Newport City Council, Mr Atwell held senior cabinet member positions for highways and transportation and education and young peoples’ services.

He also served as chairman for the council’s scrutiny committee for community planning and development and was a governor at Langstone School.

In his earlier years, Mr Atwell was active on the sports field playing rugby for Newport Saracens, St Julian’s Old Boys and the Civic Service.

He was also a member of Newport Operatic Society and Playgoers, treading the boards and performing in several choirs.