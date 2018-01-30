NEWPORT City Council is a step closer to taking over responsibility for tackling illegal parking from police after plans were signed off this evening.

As previously reported in The Argus, the council is planning on introducing decriminalised parking - where the local authority becomes responsible for cracking down on drivers flouting on-road restrictions. These include parking on double yellow lines, for example.

The move comes after Gwent Police said it would stop enforcing parking restrictions later on this year in an effort to focus on more serious crime.

At a full council meeting, council members signed off the proposal to apply to the Welsh Government for the powers.

Council leader Debbie Wilcox said the proposals before the council had been analysed by two separate scrutiny meetings in a “thorough and robust review”.

She said that, as shown in the report, there are advantages and disadvantages with the proposals.

Cllr Wilcox added: “We believe there will be benefits. Safety has to be number one.

“These powers will contribute to the long-term wellbeing of residents of this city.”

Opposition leader Cllr Matthew Evans said that he had a “dilemma” on the matter and that he was “angry” that Gwent Police has pushed the council into a corner, leaving them with little choice.

Cllr Evans added: “I probably receive more complaints about illegal parking around this area than anything else.

“This is clearly unacceptable and I recognise this simply cannot go on. I will support the recommendations as the ‘only show in town’.”

Cllr Evans urged the council not to put further parking restrictions in the long term as this would only benefit “Spytty Retail Park and Cwmbran”.

Deputy leader Mark Whitcutt said that there is “parking anarchy” in Newport city centre at the moment, which is “damaging” to businesses and to the image of Newport.

“We can’t allow to let this to continue,” he said.

Rogerstone Cllr Chris Evans said the proposals aren’t a “magic wand”.

Cllr Evans continued: “We don’t want to end up with the Cardiff situation where you get a £100 fine for edging into a bus lane.”

A report presented to council members last night said: “The control of on-street parking within any local authority boundary has a major influence on the expeditious movement of road based transport and pedestrian and vehicle safety.

“Additionally, with current levels of illegal parking within the city centre, the viability and reputation of the city as a retail, business and tourist destination is at risk.”

The Argus has previously reported the scheme could cost taxpayers £1.39 million to set up, and £588,000 a year to run. But, although the council will make a predicted £19,655 loss on the scheme in the first year, in each subsequent year it will generate a predicted £22,286 profit.

Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly are the only councils in Wales not to currently have responsibilities for parking. But, the report said approaches to the other four councils around setting up a joint scheme were fruitless.