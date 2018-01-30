THE chairman of governors at a Newport school has resigned after the school plunged into special measures.

The leader of Newport City Council Debbie Wilcox informed councillors at a full meeting last night that Bill Langsford has offered his resignation and that she will accept it.

The news comes after Newport High School, in the Bettws area of Newport, was found to need improvement in all areas following its latest inspection by education watchdog Estyn. These include “urgent improvement” in standards, leadership and management.

Its Estyn report, published this month, says “special measures are required” under the Education Act 2005, with the school ordered to create an action plan for future improvements.

Cllr Willcox said that an “extremely capable” individual will be appointed for the role so they can do their best to “move the school forward”.

The leader’s announcement followed a question by Bettws Cllr Janet Cleverly.

Cllr Cleverly said that, after the publication of the “shocking” Estyn report, she has been “inundated” with concerns from parents whose children attend the secondary school in Bettws Lane.

Addressing the council leader Debbie Wilcox, Cllr Cleverly added that the school’s governing body continues to be “packed” with Labour party supporters and asked for the head teacher, the chair of governors and others to resign, making way for a new “dynamic” leadership team.

The councillor said the new leadership team should be appointed on the basis of having the “children’s and school’s best interests at heart”.

Cllr Cleverly said: “Parents have raised concerns with me about pupils being asked to sit their GCSEs early to bump the school’s results.

“The other concern I have is the amount of supply teachers at the school and that children are being allowed to play on their phones.”

Cllr Wilcox said that, as a former teacher, she is also “concerned” about the situation and will find out more.

She added: “I know the Welsh Government is looking at the issue of supply teachers.

“Pupils should be learning all day, not playing on their phone.”

Inspectors have provided recommendations in the report from strengthening leadership at “all levels”, to improving the “rigour and consistency” of self-evaluation and improvement planning.