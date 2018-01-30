In my last column, I mentioned the fifth City Summit being held at the Celtic Manor Resort on January 18.

I’m pleased to report that it was the best attended summit so far and the atmosphere was buzzing with positivity about Newport.

Nearly 300 people from a range of backgrounds, businesses and organisations enjoyed a panel of informed and interesting speakers.

They talked about the exciting businesses and projects they are involved in.

They were very different but had something in common – all were happening in Newport and they were proud to say they were happening in Newport.

We also launched the consultation on the city centre masterplan which aims to set a framework of priorities and strategies for the heart of Newport.

I would urge people to take a look at the document and contribute to the discussion at newport.gov.uk/haveyoursay

Like all councils, we are operating against a backdrop of continuing austerity but, despite the difficulties and challenges, we cannot just sit back and do nothing.

We rightly have to deliver the best possible statutory services such as education, social care and waste collection but we also have to do everything we can to make sure Newport flourishes.

That is why it is important that we work with businesses and other organisations to encourage and facilitate the right sort of developments for the city – ones that will create growth, jobs and opportunities.

For that reason, I attended another significantly important event this month – the Severn Growth Summit, organised by Welsh secretary Alan Cairns, which brought together around 350 fellow cross-party politicians, economic experts and business leaders.

It looked at the potential for a Western Powerhouse between Newport, Cardiff and Bristol. Building on the Great Western Cities links already established, it is clear the city plays a pivotal role in that vision.

I intend to carry on being Newport’s biggest cheerleader and ensuring our voice is heard in the region and wider afield.

I’m not afraid of constructive criticism but what we don’t need are people wanting to run Newport down – constant negativity doesn’t do the city, its residents or its businesses any good.

We should all want Newport to be the best city it can possibly be. A lot of progress has already been made and now we must work together to build on that success.