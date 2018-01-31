A ROBBERY that took place in Pill this morning has left a victim shaken.

Gwent Police were informed of a robbery that took place at 7.30am this morning in the Pill area of Newport.

During the offence a bank card, television and keys has been reported to have been stolen.

A police spokeswoman said: "The victim was unharmed but was understandably left shaken.

"Inquiries are ongoing at this time."

According to eye witnesses, there were police in the area around Castle Street and St Michael's Mews.