THE charity that operates a Blaenau Gwent cinema said it has "serious concerns" on the way the council handled an asbestos investigation.

The Market Hall Cinema in Brynmawr was shut for six months in November 2016 after the council gave a warning about a potentially asbestos-contaminated roof space.

Due to the warning and sudden closure, it is claimed that the charity lost around £100,000 in funds during this period.

The Market Hall Cinema and Arts Trust is asking the Welsh Government to look into how Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council conducted the asbestos investigation - saying the whole thing was "drawn out" and "ridiculous".

It is also said that the trust is still waiting for an asset transfer after four and a half years of running the cinema.

The spokesman of the trust, Peter Watkins-Hughes, said: "We have reached a point where we have to go public with this whole thing now.

"We are absolutely sick of trying to communicate and hearing nothing back. We have been waiting four and a half years for an asset transfer as well. Blaenau Gwent council are refusing to have any form of dialogue with us.

"We have severe concerns on the asbestos matter and management by the council. We want a solution. This has happened to Wales's most beloved cinema."

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council have been contacted for comment.