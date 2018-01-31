ARGUS staff spent yesterday collecting piles of donations for the foodbank appeal as its final week nears to an end.

This month we launched our foodbank appeal which is aimed at supporting Malpas-based foodbank Christchurch Centre.

Members of the foodbank had previously revealed a worrying rise in people using the centre. Statistics showed 472 food parcels had been given out to 1,162 people in September to December 2016 which again rose the following the year to 501 for 1,338 people.

With a few days to go before the appeal ends, Argus staff spent yesterday in Commercial Street collecting as many donations as possible.

Promotions Manager, Gwyn Roberts, said: “We were in Commercial Street encouraging people to help those in need.

“Christchurch Centre are doing a fantastic job and they need our help to carry on with what they are doing.

"We were spreading the news of Christchurch Centre to as many people as possible."

And in no time at all, donations from the public started to pour in.

Mr Roberts added he was “moved” by the level of donations.

“We had a lot of donations from the public,” he said.

“The foodbank appeal is clearly popular with the people of Newport. We have collected bags full of food.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated. The food will help a lot of people in need.”

Ellie Price was one of many people who donated a bag full of food.

She said: "I know that centres, like Christchurch, do an excellent job in helping people in need.

"But these centres rely on donations to take food to hungry people.

"I am pleased to support the Argus' appeal."

Mohammad Hari, who lives in George Street, said he had been collecting donations from family members.

"It took me one week to get three bags of food," said the 34-year-old.

"I read about the appeal online and thought I needed to get involved in it.

"People are always saying that we need to do more to help people but this time I was determined to actually do something."

He added: "The bags are full of tea, cakes and milk."

You can donate food items to our many drop-off points, including Horton’s Coffee House, Newport Cathedral, Baneswell Social Club, Barnabus Arts House, PureGym, lettings agents Luscombe and Co. and The Wood Store.

You can also donate food items to the South Wales office, Maesglas, Newport.

For more information on the appeal, ring 01633 777087 or visit bit.ly/2BsO00R