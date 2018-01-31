BUSKERS in Monmouthshire will be made to follow a code of conduct following complaints of "poor quality music" and "repetitive" songs from some shop staff.

Councillors on Monmouthshire County Council’s (MCC) licensing and regulatory committee voted to approve the document on Tuesday.

It will set guidelines on sound levels, quality of entertainment and locations of busking.

But buskers in Abergavenny, where complaints have been made, fear the code will hit those who do not cause a disturbance.

Jim Ramsey, a singer-songwriter from Usk who regularly plays in Abergavenny, said he is happy for guidelines to be put in place, but thinks the code put forward needs changing.

“What they have proposed is not really going to work,” said the 47-year-old.

“It’s going to stop a lot of good quality music on the street.”

Frankie Wesson, who also busks in Abergavenny, said she was not sure the code is necessary and said most of it was “just common sense.”

The 24-year-old, from near Abergavenny, said she was “surprised” to hear that complaints had been made as she has never known any trouble.

She said: “We have so many people that come from all over the country to busk in Abergavenny.”

However Stephanie Clee, manager at Mountain Warehouse in High Street, Abergavenny, said buskers performing outside the store cause problems on a daily basis.

Mrs Clee said she supported the code of conduct being introduced.

She said: “I am sure for some people walking past it is lovely but it is different when you are in the shop and they are just stood there.

“When they are using amplifiers we cannot hear out customers. It’s just not fair.”

But other shop staff said busking is not a problem.

Clare Senior, sales assistant at Cancer Research UK in High Street, said: "People enjoy the music being played.

"It has never been an issue."

Jay Haggard, who works at British Heart Foundation in Cross Street, said he did not think a code of conduct was necessary.

"Most people are well-behaved who busk.

"It's unnecessary making rules for no reason."

Dafydd Humphrys, who regularly visits Abergavenny, said he believes busking brings character to the town and has never noticed an issue.

Craig Titchener, from Abergavenny, said the code of conduct should not be needed as it is mostly common sense.

The code of conduct is to be introduced after complaints some street performers played "poor quality music" and "repetitive" songs, a council report said.

Dave Jones, head of public protection at MCC, said: ‘Monmouthshire welcomes buskers. We hope that talented performers continue to perform in our thriving town centres and follow the code of conduct. The code of conduct has been produced in partnership working with local businesses, buskers, Monmouthshire County Council and Gwent Police. The document will act as a guide for buskers to follow, to enable busking to be conducted peacefully to enhance our town’s culture without generating nuisance or other complaints."