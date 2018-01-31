Caerphilly county borough council looks set to defer more than half a million pounds of planned cuts following feedback from a recent public consultation about its budget plans.

The council is faced with making savings of more than £7.2 million in the next financial year (2018/19). In order to achieve this, the authority’s Cabinet agreed a list of draft saving proposals which were subject to public consultation over recent months.

The authority has been reviewing the feedback before finalising the 2018/19 budget report which will be considered at a meeting of full council at the end of February.

Cllr Dave Poole, leader of the Council said, “We have listened to our residents and we are making a number of adjustments to our plans which reflect the feedback received during the budget consultation. We are working hard to protect frontline services and the public have a key role to play in helping us shape the way we deliver these services in the future.”

“I would like to thank all those who took part in our consultation and I’m pleased to be able to demonstrate our commitment that we are here to listen and respond to the needs of the community,” he added.

Planned savings being reconsidered include £212,000 on highways maintenance and cuts to School Improvement Initiatives of £120,000.

The final budget for 2018/19 will be considered at a meeting of full council on Thursday, February 22 when the full list of savings proposals will be presented for approval.