DRIVERS are demanding action to stop youths misusing a sign on taxis in Newport as “bullseye targets”.

The manager of Roman Taxis, Ryan Milton, and other taxi drivers have claimed that the positioning of the yellow and white triangular signs on the side doors of taxis are encouraging anti-social behaviour.

The yellow and white signs allow members of the public to identify certified private hire vehicles, meaning it operates on a pre-booked basis.

But Mr Milton, who lives in Caerleon, is one of a growing number of drivers who have warned that vandals are using the signs as “bullseye targets” to throw stones at.

“The triangle is a target,” he said. “It is on the front, back and the side doors of taxis in Newport.

“When the taxi is driving past certain areas - especially Alway and Ringland - they see the big triangles on the sides and throw stones to hit it as a bullseye target.

“I was driving on the SDR Road in Newport just before Christmas and three bricks were thrown at my minibus. They were trying to hit the triangles.”

He added: “They target all of our drivers’ triangular signs.”

The 28-year-old is now calling for the signs to be moved - believing it would tackle anti-social behaviour.

He said: “If the signs are on the front and back they are less visible to people who want to cause damage.

“I know taxi drivers in Monmouthshire only display these signs on the front and back. We need this in Newport."

He added: “If these signs are moved it might stop drivers leaving the industry.”

Shahid Ali, who is manager for Chow Taxis, echoed similar remarks.

He said: “Something needs to be done to stop taxi drivers being subject to anti-social behaviour.

“Youths do target these signs. Perhaps they should be taken off the sides to help drivers but, if moved, the public still need to be fully aware that the vehicle is a taxi.”

And the manager for Capitol Taxis, Ash Zaman, added: “The triangular signs are targeted and if they are taken off the sides it will stop some crime.

“Taxi drivers are leaving the profession because of anti-social behaviour. We need the signs to be taken from the sides to stop more people leaving.”

Newport City Council were contacted for comment.