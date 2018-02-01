Kymin Financial Services is a firm of advisers based in the City of Newport and we will be celebrating our 25th anniversary on St David’s Day, March 1, 2018.

Kymin originated in Monmouth, the name being taken from the National Trust monument overlooking the town, called The Kymin.

We opened our office in Newport on the day the Queen granted it city status on May 14, 2002.

Kymin offers a wide range of specialist services and our financial planners give advice to individual clients on investments, inheritance tax and trust planning in addition to advising on retirement planning including pensions, as well as long-term care, mortgages and protection.

We also advise businesses on all types of pension schemes as well as other employee benefits.

We believe in building long term relationships with our clients, many of whom have been with us for 25 years.

We have a dedicated and skilled team of financial planners, research and technical support as well as the administration team who work together to effectively manage our client’s finances.

The key to Kymin’s approach is a thorough and well-informed investment process with a transparent charging structure. In summary, Kymin always puts the client first.

We are fortunate to receive many new clients by referral from our existing customers as well as from a number of professional connections that we work closely with.

Kymin has been a strong supporter of St David’s Hospice Care over many years and members of our team have been involved in many St David’s Hospice Care events including the Monmouth Raft Race, the Three Peaks of Wales Challenge and the Dragon Boat Race, as well as being a co-sponsor of the City of Newport Half Marathon.

In March we are holding a 25th Anniversary Dinner at the Coldra Court Hotel in aid of St David’s Hospice Care as part of our ethos to put something back into the local community.

Staff retention is as important as building long term relationships with our clients and other professional connections.

The two founders, Gerald Davies and Simon Aston are still with Kymin and managing director Robin Hall has been with the firm for more than 12 years.

One of our admin team has just celebrated 15 years with the company.

We like to think of Kymin as a family firm, a bit like the old-fashioned country solicitor where we have a friendly but professional relationship with our clients.

We look forward to the next 25 years looking after the needs of our clients. Kymin is proud to be the headline sponsor of this inaugural edition of The Business.

Kymin is also a sponsor of the new South Wales Argus Business Awards, which will be presented in September 2018 and are also sponsoring the Small Business of the Year Award.

