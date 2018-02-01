Stephen Biggs, head of the National Cyber Security Academy, which is based at the Newport Campus of the University of South Wales, explains how it is filling a major gap in the demand for cyber security experts

In 2016, the University of South Wales (USW) launched the National Cyber Security Academy (NCSA) at its Newport campus.

A pilot scheme established with the support of £500,000 from the Welsh Government, the NCSA was set up to fill a skills gap in the cyber security sector, which is estimated to need an additional 4.5 million personnel worldwide by 2019.

During its first academic year, which started in October 2016, the academy welcomed undergraduates – already studying for USW’s Computer Forensics and Computer Security degrees – to support the development of the NCSA’s BSc Applied Cyber Security course.

The key aim, as for all USW students, is to provide real-world skills that will prepare students for the working environment.

During the pilot year the students ‘flight tested’ the course to ensure it met new cyber security challenges, while also working on projects set by NCSA partners.

Initially involving names such as Airbus, General Dynamics UK, Alert Logic, Information Assurance, QinetiQ, Silcox Information Security, Westgate Cyber, and Wolfberry, the NCSA has since signed agreements with other major operators, including Cisco, and its undergraduates had carried out work placements with other businesses, including Hereford-based Zovolt.

Encouraging students’ professional development has also been a major role of the NCSA. It is sometimes described as ‘a degree without a classroom’, giving the students experience of how the professional world operates.

It also plays a major role in the South Wales Cyber Security Cluster, which supports the work of the region’s tech companies in networking, collaboration, best practice and trade.

The NCSA course has also received the recognition as an industry leader from across the board. It has won praise from Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the CBI, Sir Julian King, commissioner for the Security Union in the European Commission, and UK government minister Lord Bourne.

USW is also the only university in Wales to gain recognition from GCHQ, the UK government’s communications HQ, for its masters course in computer forensics.

Now in its second year, applications to study at the NCSA continue to increase, which has been a huge endorsement of our approach in providing vital skills, workplace training, and professional support and guidance.

