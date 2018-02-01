Western Power Distribution (WPD) is the electricity distribution business for South Wales, the South West of England and the Midlands.

We are responsible for keeping the lights on in almost eight million homes and businesses, and around one million are in Wales.

As an electricity distribution business, we do not sell electricity, because that is the job of the supply companies. Our role is to ensure the power network of poles and pylons, cables, wires and substations delivers electricity around the clock.

Our 6,500 highly-trained staff are committed to working efficiently to manage and maintain our network, and to restore power supplies quickly and safely if they are disrupted.

Power cuts do happen from time to time, and are often due to circumstances beyond our control, so if you are affected you can contact us by calling at any time on our new three digit number 105 or on 0800 6783 105.

In addition, if you rely on electricity for medical equipment or are elderly, very ill or disabled, you can register for a free priority service by simply calling 0800 096 3080 or by visiting our website at www.westernpower.co.uk/PSR.

Across the UK, the role of distribution businesses is evolving and there are new challenges on the horizon.

The government has set objectives for decarbonising energy, which is expected to lead to more solar panels being installed, electric vehicles replacing petrol and diesel engines, and the increased use of electricity storage.

The scale of change is as yet uncertain, but we do know that it will place greater demand on the electricity network which we will need to carefully manage while continuing to serve our customers.

The speed of change is so fast that it’s not inconceivable that the technologies we must prepare for haven’t yet arrived on the market, let alone achieved the mass market acceptance that enables network operators like ourselves to understand the impact they will have on our systems.

What is clear is that the traditional network design of transferring electricity from large scale central power stations to homes and businesses using transmission and distribution networks will need to evolve into something flexible enough to cope with unknown future demands.

Electricity networks are already becoming smarter and more active, transitioning from their current Distribution Network Operator (DNO) role towards a more active Distribution System Operator (DSO).

To find out more about how we are planning for and managing this evolution in our industry you can visit our website at www.westernpower.co.uk/DSO-Transition-Strategy.