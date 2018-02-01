UPDATE: 11.18am

THE Heads of the Valleys Road (A465) has fully re-opened after reports of up to seven crashes earlier this morning, with three people injured.

Traffic is currently heavy on both carriageways, after the westbound side re-opened at 10.45am and the eastern route at 11.05am.

Clean-up and recovery of debris has been completed.

As a result, traffic is heavier tha normal on King Steet.

A spokesman from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at approximately 7.30am this morning to reports of road traffic collisions involving up to four vehicles on the Heads of the Valley Road eastbound near the junction for Ebbw Vale.

"We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and two patients were treated at the scene.

"We were called at approximately 8.15am this morning to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A465 westbound near the Rassau Industrial Estate.

"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and one man was treated at the scene."

THE Heads of the Valleys road in Blaenau Gwent is closed after crashes on both sides of the carriageway

On Twitter, Gwent Police said the crashes had been caused by black ice.

An average speed of five mph has been put into place.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "At around 7.30am we received reports of a four vehicle road traffic collision on the A465 between Tredegar and Brynmawr.

"Following that incident, there has since been three further road traffic collisions on the road and the road is now shut both eastbound and westbound.

"The vehicles involved are being recovered and the road is being gritted and then will be re-opened shortly.

"It’s not thought at this time that there were any life threatening or life changing injuries sustained during the collisions."