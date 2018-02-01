Gwent-based 'insurtech' firm Next Venture Technologies, set up by entrepreneur Stephen Peck, is looking to boost its business by cultivating home grown talent.

The business, which is based at Torfaen’s Mamhilad Park, Pontypool, says the move will not only save money for the firm but could also serve to help halt Wales’ brain drain.

Next Venture supplies services which allow companies through the insurance supply chain to connect their systems and establish new channels to market. A large part of the market is dominated by price comparison sites, many of whom are now customers.

Next Venture founder and technical director Stephen Peck said: “The provision of software services has changed in recent years, customers who might use any number of services such as Google, Facebook, Facebook and Airbnb are expecting a similar level of flexibility and service from the services used by their businesses.

“The challenge we have is to ensure a high level of both technical and commercial knowledge so our developers can build commercially relevant services using new technology which in turn gives greater functionality, quicker implementation at a lower cost base.

“While it is tempting to employ experts in my mind one has to be careful not to outsource the responsibility and add layers of cost associated with traditional software companies. To mitigate this we have successfully used a ‘grow your own’ approach. While this is not simple and requires significant investment in time it does provide a clear differentiation to our services both in terms of the flexibility, relevance and cost.”

Stephen said the business is looking to forge close links with local universities and colleges to see how they can work collaboratively to help fill career positions at the software business. Recent figures demonstrate that there is a severe skills shortage of people with software development skills and that this poses risks for Wales’ burgeoning financial and insurance technology, so called ‘fintech’ and ‘insurtech’, firms.

It’s claimed skilled positions, requiring graduates with coding and software development skills, are at a premium. Many suitable candidates are said to adding to the South Wales ‘brain drain’ by heading to fintech hotspots in London while those that are available command a very high salary.

Next Venture is doing its bit to help reverse the trend.

Stephen said: “We needed to create an environment where there is a high degree of responsibility given to staff to ensure output generates the value we want. To make this work we ensure the context and commercial objective of any customer work is fully understood. While this is not simple and requires a lot of management time we find this gives a greater quality of output. This also leads to a low staff turnover rate as everyone is able to contribute to their full potential.”

Next Venture lead software developer Craig Teague, aged 31, from Griffithstown, near Pontypool, is an example of ‘home grown’ in-house talent Next Venture aims to develop.

Craig, who attended West Mon School, Pontypool College and UWIC (now Cardiff Met), grabbed the chance to secure a job at Next Venture when the opportunity arose.

He said: “We have lots of new services and customers in the pipeline for the business and therefore plenty of opportunities for software developers to forge a business focused career locally and I urge any new graduates to get in touch.”

For more details visit nextventure.co.uk.