THE final few early bird places for VELOTHON Wales 2018 have been snapped up as entries surge past the 5,000 mark.

Wales’ largest sportive returns to South Wales on Sunday, July 8 to offer a unique experience to cycling enthusiasts and beginners alike.

Riders rushed to take advantage of a discounted price for the revamped event which will this year include three different routes to satisfy varying levels of ability.

Keen riders will once again take on the fearsome climbs up the Tumble and Caerphilly Mountain on the VELOTHON Wales 140km course.

Around 1,500 participants will take-on the popular 125km route while those just getting in the saddle will get a taste of the nation’s largest closed-road sportive on the new 60km point-to-point course.

Matt Newman, the chief executive for Run 4 Wales, said: “VELOTHON Wales 2018 has something for every level of cyclist and it’s been fantastic to see the early bird spaces fly out with six months until this year’s event.

“Cardiff’s iconic city centre and the stunning Welsh countryside will welcome thousands of cyclists from across the world this summer.

“This year VELOTHON Wales is opening the door for new cyclists to get a taste of a major mass-participation event on closed roads, while giving keen riders the chance to challenge themselves on some gruelling Welsh climbs.

“I would like to wish everyone good luck in their training and we’ll see you on July 8.”

Disruption will be minimised as both shorter routes will take place along the same closed roads as those used for the 140km race.

A limited number of cyclists taking part in the 60km route will be able to purchase a return coach transfer for £5, to get them back to their parked cars in Usk whilst their bikes are stored in a free, secure bike park in Cardiff.

The 2018 event returns on Sunday, July 8 and will see a host of exciting changes, including enhanced event experience, a new celebratory food and drink zone at the finish and race pack postage included - meaning athletes no longer have to arrive a day early to pick up race essentials.