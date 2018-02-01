Martin Ricketts is the CEO of Newport-based Plutus Health. He’s also a motorcycle volunteer with Blood Bikes Wales...

I’ve been riding motorcycles since I was 16 and have travelled the length and breadth of Britain and Western Europe on my Triumph motorbike. In 2013 I decided to put my biking skills to good use and began volunteering with Blood Bikes Wales, the out of hours service which transports blood and other medical supplies across Wales.

I felt it was the perfect opportunity to give something back to the NHS and local communities throughout Wales. I usually do two 12-hour shifts a month, which sees me collecting blood samples from Prince Charles Hospital Merthyr and delivering these to the pathology lab at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital for analysis. Every now and then I am asked to collect samples taken from seriously ill patients that are in need of urgent delivery.

The bikes really come into their own then, filtering through traffic quickly so vital minutes can be saved. We don’t know the patients’ details, but it’s a good feeling knowing that you’ve played a part in them receiving the correct treatment and helping to support hardworking NHS staff in the process.