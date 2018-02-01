John Newell, managing director, Kingston Newell Estate Agents, Newport, talks paper rounds, football and hotel room mishaps...

1. What was your first Saturday job?

It was a paper round – although I really had two!

2. What motivates you?

Being happy in my workplace.

3. And what irritates you?

Poor manners and a lack of patience.

4. What one wish would you grant to Gwent and why?

More financial investment so that Gwent can realise its full potential as an area.

5. Who do you most admire in business?

Richard Branson, he started with nothing and has worked incredibly hard.

6. Rugby or football?

Football of course – it’s a proper game!

7. What was the last book you read?

I can’t remember, I don’t have time for reading.

8. What do you do to relax?

I don’t have time to relax. Keeping on top of the business and running around after my 16-year-old triplets fills up pretty much all of my time.

9. What dreams are you still fulfil?

I’d love to be able to take the time to travel the world as a tourist rather than on business.

10. What was the last film you saw at the cinema and what did you think?

The recent Bond film, Spectre. It was amazing.

11. Favourite food and place to eat it?

I love to eat anything on the menu at The Mulberry in Saundersfoot – apart from fish.

12. What car do you drive?

A silver Range Rover Sport

13. What one song would you have on your iPod?

Ed Sheeran, Perfect.

14. Coffee or tea?

Coffee every time. Tea is basically dishwater.

15. What’s your favourite TV show?

Hawaii Five-0 – the reboot. I love the original too.

16. Do you tweet?

Yes – @KingstonNewell.

17. If you were an animal, what would you be?

It would have to be a tiger.

18. Proudest moment?

Acquiring Kingston’s Estate Agents.

19. And most embarrassing?

Locking myself out of a hotel room in Ireland with no clothes on. There was a wedding party downstairs – figuring out how to get to reception was a challenge to say the least.

20. What advice would you give to someone wanting to be successful in your line of work?

Be prepared to work hard, play hard, and most importantly enjoy yourself.