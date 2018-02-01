NUMBERS of people sleeping rough in Newport are on the rise, according to new figures.

Last year, the Argus launched a special report into homelessness and rough sleeping in the city, looking at the lives of people bedding down in doorways and the agencies working to help.

The Welsh Government's annual rough sleeping monitoring exercise aims to gain better understanding of the scale and trends of rough sleeping.

An overnight count from November 2017 showed there was 188 individuals on the streets in Wales - 47 more than in 2016.

New data includes a two-week estimate of rough sleeping levels in all Wales council areas and a one night "snapshot" count of visible rough sleepers.

The snapshot count was held in local authority areas between the hours of 10pm on Thursday November 9 and 5am on Friday November 10 last year.

In Newport, there were 18 rough sleepers - six more than the 2016 count, while Caerphilly saw one rough sleeper - a decrease of three over the same period.

No rough sleepers were spotted in Torfaen, Monmouthshire or Blaenau Gwent in both the 2016 and 2017 counts.

The two-week estimate of rough sleeper levels is also based on information gathered from local services and organisations between October 16-29.

This is compared to a similiar exercise taken between October 10-23 2016.

Based on the information gathered, Wales local authorities estimate 345 persons were sleeping rough across Wales over the most recent period.

This is an increase of 10 per cent (32 persons) compared with the exercise carried out in October 2016.

Newport reported a rise from 17 in 2016 to 22 in 2017 while Monmouthshire increased from one to six over the same period.

Caerphilly decreased from 27 in 2016 to 19 in 2017 while Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen's estimates showed zero rough sleepers for both years.

The Welsh Government is investing £20m to tackle homelessness over the next two years and First Minister Carwyn Jones has announced an extra £10m in 2019-20 to support work to end youth homelessness in Wales.

However, Chief Executive of charity Crisis, Jon Sparkes, described the rise as "alarming".

"If left unchecked rough sleeping could double in the next 20 years, according to Crisis research," he said.

"But we have evidence to show how this situation can be turned around, and call on Welsh Government to work with us to develop the solutions to end rough sleeping for good."

He added: “Wales has made big steps forward in tackling homelessness in recent years and we are ready to work closely with Welsh Government to ensure people who have to sleep rough can get into a suitable home as early as possible.

"We know more than ever about what works to end rough sleeping, so now is the time to take swift action together to end it for good.”