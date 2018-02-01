THE number of Monmouthshire schools in the top banding of the Welsh Government's performance categorizations entered double figures this year, rising from nine to 13.

In total, 83 per cent of primary schools in Monmouthshire are now in the top two categories, with the number of schools categorised green and yellow also increasing.

Five primary schools moved from yellow to green, including St Mary’s R.C in Chepstow which has moved three bands in as many years.

“It’s been a three-year battle having moved rapidly amber, to yellow and now to green,” said head teacher Alexander Szwagrzak.

“I’m so proud of the pupils, the parents and my staff. We’re absolutely delighted.”

There was also success for Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni, which also moved from yellow to green, with head April Wiggins saying: “This is wonderful news for Welsh medium education in the area.”

Elsewhere the number of yellow schools fell from 14 to 12, amber schools fell from six to three and schools classed as red increased by one.

Magor VA Primary School remained in the red categorisation for the second year running, while Llantilio Pertholey CV Primary fell from amber to red.

Three of the county’s four secondary schools remained in the yellow banding, while Chepstow School fell from yellow to amber.

The Chepstow special school Mounton House remained in the amber banding.

Cllr Richard John, cabinet member for children and young people at Monmouthshire County Council, says the figures show the good progress made in the authority's schools.

“Since 2015-16, we have seen the number of green schools rise from five to 13 and the number of amber schools, those requiring a higher level of support, falling from seven to three,” he said.

“We are now focused on ensuring that our green schools continue to build on their good practice and that we have no red schools in the next categorisation exercise.

“This progress is testament to the hard work of the teachers and leaders in all our schools and the way we work with our partners in the Education Achievement Service (EAS) - I am grateful for all their hard work.”