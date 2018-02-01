THREE Torfaen primary schools, including one set for closure in the summer, jumped up to the top ranking in the Welsh Government’s colour-coded rating scheme.

Abersychan’s Victoria Primary School will shut later this year, but went from yellow to green in the ratings, along with Pontnewydd Primary and Nursery School and Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbrân.

Twelve schools in the borough are rated as green with Coed Eva, Croesyceiliog Primary, Cwmbran RC, Garnteg, George Street, Llanyrafon, Maendy, Woodlands Community and Crownbridge all retaining their status.

However, the number of schools in the red rose from two to five, with Henllys Church in Wales and Ysgol Gyfun Gywnllyw dropping one rating from amber and Ysgol Bryn Onnen dropping two from yellow in 2017.

Secondary schools Abersychan and Cwmbran High were once again in the red band.

Elsewhere in Torfaen, the number of yellow schools – the second highest rating – went from 17 in 2017 to 11 in 2018, with Cwmffrwdoer and Penygarn Community primary schools moving from amber to yellow.

The number of amber schools stays at five, although Greenmeadow, Llantarnam Community and Ponthir Church in Wales primaries and Croesyceiliog School dropped from yellow to amber in 2018.

Cllr David Yeowell, Torfaen council’s executive member for education and lifelong learning, said: “It’s fantastic that more of our schools are in the green band and the categorisation system allows the council and Education Achievement Service (EAS) to give the right support to schools in the red band where and when they need it in a timely, targeted way.”

Victoria’s head teacher, Joy Dando, said: “Teamwork, commitment and determination have resulted in the school being categorised as green.

"This has provided external validation of our high aspirations through the delivery of an excellent education.”

Victoria Primary School

Rita Wilkins, the school’s chair of governors, added: “I want to thank the staff for all their hard work. We have wonderful children.

“It has been an exceptional journey of school improvement over the last three years and the governors are delighted with the categorisation report.

“It is fantastic to know that even in our final year, we are continuing to provide the highest possible standard of education for all our pupils.”

Pontnewydd Primary and Nursery School Picture www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Kerry Waters, the head teacher at Pontnewydd Primary and Nursery School, said: “I just wanted to say how thrilled we are that the hard work of the staff and pupils has been recognised by our categorisation as a green school.

“We have amazing pupils at Pontnewydd who are a joy to teach and we are very proud of them.

“I also wanted to acknowledge the support and challenge of the EAS consortium over the past two years.

Kerry Waters, head of Pontnewydd Primary, with (L-R) Chloe Watkins, 11, (deputy head girl), Callum Buttell, 10, (head boy) and Ethan Lewis, 11, (deputy head boy) Picture www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“However, for us this is just the beginning.

“We look forward to improving on the standards we have already achieved and ensuring that our all our pupils receive the best education possible and that we live up to our school motto: Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day.”

Catrin Evans, the head teacher at Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbrân, said: “I am extremely proud and so pleased for the whole school community.

“Receiving the green status reflects the continual hard work and dedication of an excellent team of staff, our extremely supportive governors and most importantly the fantastic pupils who attend Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbrân.

“I am one very proud head teacher.”

Catrin Evans, the head teacher at Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbrân

Lynne Neagle, the AM for Torfaen, added: “While I want to congratulate those schools that have progressed towards the green category, I am at the same time very concerned about those that have slipped into the red category.

"I think it is important to recognise that these categories exist to determine a school’s required level of support.

"That said, I understand that those parents with pupils attending red and amber schools in Torfaen will be concerned.

"On their behalf I will be seeking assurances from the Local Education Authority and the Welsh Government about the action that is going to be taken to address these shortcomings and what role our green category schools can play in supporting others by sharing their good practice.”

Here are the colour-coded ratings for Torfaen schools in 2018:

Green: 12 – Primary – Coed Eva; Croesyceiliog; Cwmbran RC; Garnteg; George Street; Llanyrafon; Maendy; Pontnewydd; Victoria; Ysgol Gymraeg Cwmbran, Secondary – none; Crownbridge Special School

Yellow: 11 – Primary – Blaenavon Heritage VC; Blenheim Road Community; Cwmffrwdoer; Griffithstown; Nant Celyn; New Inn; Padre Pio RC; Penygarn Community; St David’s Cwmbran; Ysgol Panteg, Secondary – St Alban’s RC

Amber: 5 – Primary – Greenmeadow; Llantarnam Community; Ponthir Church in Wales, Secondary – Croesyceiliog School; West Monmouth School

Red: 5 – Primary – Henllys Church in Wales; Ysgol Bryn Onnen, Secondary – Abersychan Comprehensive; Cwmbran High and Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw.