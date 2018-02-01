A NEWPORT woman celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her family yesterday.

Margaret Levett, who is originally from near Abergavenny but now lives in Fields Care Home, Newport, was also congratulated by the mayor of Newport Cllr David Fouweather.

Mrs Levett was one of eight children raised on a farm in Monmouthshire and was formerly a nurse in the war.

She met her husband Fred who worked for Monmouthshire Constabulary and they eventually moved to Newport together and had two daughters.

Mrs Levett's daughter Anne Levett said her mother is great for her age and was "very excited" about turning 100.

Miss Levett said: "She's a wonderful mother and is a grandmother and great-grandmother. She has been very kind to us.

"She remembers being in a house on Waterloo Road in Belle Vue that was hit by a bomb. She was injured but made a full recovery which was very lucky."

Mrs Levett has two children, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who regularly go and visit her.

"She can't get over the fact that she has turned 100," said Miss Levett.

"When speaking to her about her life she said she has been very content but she does miss my father who died in his 60s.

"Her memory is quite good, she remembers the war and her life on the farm with her siblings.

"It's quite amazing really. I think she's lovely."