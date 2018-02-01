A MAN who agreed to sell heroin to make “a quick buck” because he could not afford to buy presents for a forthcoming birthday, has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Lewis Briggs, 26, had on him dozens of wraps of heroin valued at more than £1,300, when arrested in Bettws, Newport, on New Year’s Day.

Newport Crown Court heard police stopped a van in which he was a passenger. When searched, he was found to have 70 wraps, comprising 23 per cent heroin mixed with paracetamol and caffeine.

Briggs also had a lock knife, and when cash found on him was added to more found at his home, the total exceeded £6,000. Cannabis was also found at his home.

Briggs, of Yeo Close, Bettws, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing a class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and to possessing a class B drug.

Defending, Ben Waters told the court that before Christmas, Briggs was approached by someone who knew he was unemployed and could not afford presents for a child’s birthday.

He was offered the opportunity to deal drugs for a period to earn some money and “accepts he was street dealing and making a profit,” said Mr Waters.

“He was given it (the heroin) a few days before New Year’s Day. He was strapped for cash and very foolishly decided to undertake an illegal enterprise to make a quick buck.

“He is ashamed of his behaviour. He has not had previous involvement with drug dealing. He had a birthday due, and a significant addiction to cannabis.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke noted that texts on a mobile phone seized from Briggs were indicative of dealing, and included an offer to drive him around for the purpose.

“You were clearly motivated by financial advantage. To earn £6,000 from dealing over the course of a week indicates a very substantial client base,” she said.

Briggs received four-and-a-half years on the possession with intent to supply charge, and a further two months, to run concurrently, on the possession charge.