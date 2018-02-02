Sarah Henson, who owns the Beauty Salon in Ridgeway, Newport, and Beauty Oasis, in Little Mill, on Peaky Blinders, Karren Brady and Dunkirk...

1. What was your first Saturday job?

I worked as a shoe shop assistant.

2. What motivates you?

The passion to succeed.

3. And what irritates you?

Rudeness and laziness.

4. What one wish would you grant to Gwent and why?

Investment in small businesses, as we often get overlooked.

5. Who do you most admire in business and why?

Karren Brady, who at such a young age became really successful and admired in such a male-orientated business.

6. Rugby or football?

Neither!

7. What was the last book you read and what did you think?

I rarely read as I have no time, but I’m off on holiday soon and plan to read lots, so will let you know.

8. What do you do to relax?

I work out at the gym as it clears the mind.

9. What dreams are you still fulfil?

I’d love to travel more and continue to develop the salons.

10. What was the last film you saw at the cinema?

It was Dunkirk and it was very thought-provoking.

11. Favourite food and place to eat it?

Indian always! Shoboraj is the best.

12. What car do you drive?

Audi TT.

13. What one song would you have on your iPod?

Radiohead – High & Dry.

14. Coffee or tea

Green tea as it’s full of antioxidants and a great thirst quencher.

15. What’s your favourite TV programme past or present?

Peaky Blinders.

16. Do you tweet? If so, how can we follow you? If not, why?

No but willing to. Very active on Facebook and Instagram if that helps.

17. If you were an animal, what would you be?

It would have to be a meerkat.

18. Proudest moment?

Receiving our Clarins Gold Salon Award in Beauty Oasis – what an amazing team effort.

19. And most embarrassing?

I can’t think of one as I’m not easily embarrassed, but I’m sure a friend can think of one.

20. What advice would you give to someone wanting to be successful in your line of work?

Stay focused, work hard and always maintain your passion. Your clients and team are your business, so treat them well and with respect.

