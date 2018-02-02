Leon Oliver Window, managing director of security specialists Select, talks about his love of cars...

What was your first car and what did you think of it?

It was a £30 G registration Ford Sierra. You had to fill it up every three miles with oil and water, but at the time I probably thought it was amazing!

What do you drive now?

Cars are a big passion of mine and I’ve got quite a few. I race in the UK Mini 7s Championship so have a high-specification 1980 Mini 7, which does 0-60mph in four seconds. For work I drive a Ford Ranger Wildtrak and outside the office I have an Audi S5. I’ve also got a Porsche 944 S2, which I’m working on. It’s a fantastic car.

What is your dream car?

A Singer 911 Porsche. It’s a carbon fibre build with a Cosworth engine so light and very fast. I love the car because it’s bespoke to your exact requirements. It would be the ultimate care.

What about electric vehicles?

One hundred per cent they are the future. I think in the next 10 years there will be a huge leap in ownership and sales. Battery performance will continue to improve and if they make a pick-up version I’d buy one for the business. Filling-up for £7 instead of £100 is a no brainer.

What does a car say about its driver?

I used to think a lot, but have learnt that’s not true. Some of the wealthiest people I’ve known have had simple, often quite worn cars, yet you can meet a young 20-something who blows all their money on a high-end VW Golf.

What other cars have you owned?

Too many some would say. In the last 10 years I’ve had something like 50. Highlights have been a MK1 GTi and a classic Land Rover. I’m trying to keep them more now as they typically go up in value.

And what do you plan on getting next?

An electric commercial vehicle and possible an RS4.

What is your favourite road and why?

From a racing perspective Spa in Belgium; it’s an incredible racing circuit. And if I wanted a nice drive, the Stevio Pass in Northern Italy. Driving down through the Alps to the Italian lakes is breathtaking.