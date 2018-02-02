This is how you feel when you help someone who truly deserves it. It’s better than watching your loved ones open the presents you bought them on Christmas morning.

Let’s face it. The world would be a lot harsher without charity and giving – and taking part in a charity event benefits everyone involved.

St David’s Hospice Care organises many events throughout the year and all proceeds are used to provide vital services to people facing very traumatic circumstances. How people live their last days remains in the minds of those left behind, and with St David’s Hospice Care everyone has a real choice of where they receive end of life care.

Which event appeals to you?

Do you want the challenge of running a half marathon or a 10k? The training will benefit your health immensely.

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon takes place on March 4 and the Pontypool 10k Home Run a week earlier on February 25. Both events are open to individuals and teams, and offer an opportunity to improve your fitness, build team spirit and do something amazing. Last year these two events raised nearly £90,000 towards nursing care. To register visit stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/pontypool-10k or cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com. For those who prefer a more social and shorter run, the Kolor Dash in May is great fun, and all the family can take part.

Get on your bike!

St David’s Hospice Care host exciting charity bike rides. The current portfolio is The Tour de Gwent in April, the Dalmatian Bike Ride in June, the Taff Trail in September, and the recently-added Night Ride in October.

Prefer a slower pace?

The autumn ramble at varying distances along the beautiful Monmouthshire Brecon canal towpath may be more your thing. It takes place in October.

Or what about The Moon Walk – a night walk up Pen Y Fan? The last two years it has been completely sold out, as over 650 people took up the challenge.

St David’s Hospice Care also organise concerts, fairs, networking breakfasts, abseils, golf days throughout the year.

St David’s Hospice Care Lottery

Did you know that for over 20 years St David’s has been running lottery every Friday when 24 lucky winners receive cash prizes with a top prize of £1,500. It’s just £1 per week and prizes are automatically sent out. With odds of 33-1 it could easily be you.

The lottery and the events give participants an opportunity to become part of the St David’s Hospice Care fundraising community, so what are you waiting for? Join in today!

