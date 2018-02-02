UPDATE: 3.22pm

Gwent Police have released a statement.

"At approximately 12.30 today, we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision near the Crown round about on the A4042.

"The driver, a 73-year-old man, has been taken to the Royal Gwent hospital by ambulance with potentially life threatening injuries.

"Three passengers were also taken to hospital however there injuries are not thought to be life threatening or changing.

"The road was closed whilst recovery was underway but has since reopened."

----------

MOTORISTS are facing delays following a two-vehicle crash near Cwmbran.

A stretch of the A4042 is closed following the crash on the Crown Roundabout Northbound between A4042 and Newport Road.

The crash is affecting traffic between Newport and Pontypool.