FAMILIES of the UK rev your engines for the ride of your life! The larger-than-life sport that always leaves you entertained, Monster Jam®, is returning to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on May 19 to deliver unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable entertainment for the entire family. Monster Jam takes centre stage in the world’s most iconic venues, Principality Stadium, sporting meticulously manicured dirt tracks created with the sole purpose of pushing these perfectly engineered, ever-evolving trucks to the limit.

Champion drivers push themselves to their limits in both championship racing and gravity defying freestyle competitions to fuel fans with an adrenaline rush like never before.

Combining high-octane, spontaneous stunts with the ultimate off-road motorsport competition, fans will witness the unexpected and the unforgettable.

Twelve of the world’s most famous Monster Jam trucks, including Monster Jam World Finals® champions Grave Digger® and Max-DTM, will be roaring into Cardiff to bring thrill and excitement like no other show out there. You won't forget the first time you saw a Monster Jam truck defy gravity!

These world-class athletes have mastered not just the physical strength and mental stamina required to compete but also the crucial dexterity to navigate these 10,000 pound machines to amaze audiences with wheelies, donuts, cross ups and big air stunts.

Audiences will also see rookies tested like they’ve never been tested before to take on the legends.

• Monster Jam trucks stand 12-feet tall and 10-feet wide, sitting atop 66-inch-tall tires and weighing a minimum of 12,000 pounds.

• 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower is generated by these larger than life trucks that are capable of speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

• They can fly up to 125 to 130 feet in distance and up to 35 feet in the air.

If that wasn’t enough the ‘Pit Party’ allows fans to meet their favourite drivers, get up close to the Monster Jam trucks, participate in a variety of fun activities and purchase official Monster Jam merchandise such as flags, t-shirts and hats to show support for your favourite truck, team, and driver.

Tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday October 6. To register as a priority customer, enabling show discounts and advance booking to get the best seats prior to general public on-sale, go to prioritycustomer.co.uk. Show information can be found at MonsterJam.co.uk

The South Wales Argus has teamed up with Monster Jam to offer one family ticket (two adults and two children) to one lucky winner. To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the following question: At which Cardiff venue is Monster Jam taking place?

Send your answer, name, address and contact details on a postcard to Monster Jam Competition, Samantha Newman, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN or you can enter by text. Start your message with MONSTER, leave a space and then send your answer, name and address to 80360. Messages cost 50p plus your normal operator text charge. Service provided by Newsquest Media Group. Terms and Conditions at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/competitions.

Closing date: February 17, 2018.