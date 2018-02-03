IT WILL be 100 years this Tuesday since the suffragettes turned the tide of history by helping to achieve the right for women to vote.

The tireless efforts of these pioneers were to lead to the opportunities which women now enjoy today.

And one suffragette in particular deserves attention and that is Newport’s Lady Rhondda.

For without the likes of Lady Rhondda and other suffragettes, it is highly unlikely that there would have been women in key roles shaping our country’s history. Some of those include two prime ministers, a chief executive of fashion brand Burberry, the head of London’s Metropolitan Police Service as well as in many other areas of society.

Before 1918, if someone had predicted two women would hold the top office of the land - prime minister - in less than 100 years he/she may sounded eccentric.

During that time women were unable to cast a vote. Many people held archaic views, believing there was no need for them to get involved in politics.

The role of a woman was seen to many as largely domestic, including taking care of children.

But following the industrial revolution, a greater number of women were entering full-time employment.

Later groups were formed which would organise campaigns for greater rights for women.

From 1888 women were able to vote in many local council elections but not in a general election.

But come 1903 frustration at the lack of progress led to the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) being founded. Its members earned the nickname ‘suffragettes’.

The suffragettes would play an ever increasing role in the years to come. And their importance would continue to increase in the years which followed.

The movement engaged in direct action which included members chaining themselves to buildings and railings and smashing windows.

In 1908, a young Margaret Mackworth - who is better known as Lady Rhondda - joined the WSPU and became secretary of its Newport branch.

Mackworth, nee Thomas, was born in 1883 in London to David Thomas, 1st Viscount Rhondda, and Sybil Haig.

Until the age of 13 she lived in Llanwern, Newport.

She was a staunch supporter of what the WSPU’s stood for and became involved in its militant campaign.

She took the campaign across the whole of South Wales, hoping to attract more people to the cause.

Lady Rhondda - who took this title on the death of her father - participated in protests and other civil disobediences, including jumping onto the running board of Prime Minister Asquith’s car.

But what caught people’s attention even to this day is Lady Rhondda’s audacious attempt to blow up a postbox.

The suffragette posted a small home-made bomb in a post box on Risca Road in July 1913, in an attempt to destroy the mail.

Lady Rhondda was later sent to Usk prison after refusing to pay a fine. She was released after five days because she went on a hunger strike.

With protests increasing and prisons filling up with activists, pressure was mounting on parliament to heed to demands. Some liberal politicians were also now using their efforts to help the cause.

But Lady Rhondda and other suffragettes’ activities came to an abrupt halt with the outbreak of the First World War in 1914.

The WSPU agreed to abandon activities to aid the war effort.

Lady Rhondda worked with her father who was sent to the USA to help with the supply of arms. And in 1917 her appointment as director of the Women’s Department of the Ministry of National Service made her one of the most prominent women in the country.

The war proved vital in the suffragettes’ goal because it led people to question ‘why women should not be able to vote’.

Women were more than capable of working in the armaments factories.

They also took over vacant jobs left by men fighting on the Western Front.

With the end of the war in 1918 opinion had shifted and the Representation of the Peoples Act was introduced, allowing women over 30-years-old the right to vote.

Ten years’ later further equality was achieved, when the age requirement was brought in line with men to 21.

But despite the suffragettes’ dream being met, Lady Rhondda still had unfinished business.

In 1920 - having founded the Time and Tide magazine - she turned her attention to the lack of women in business.

Having become director of 33 companies, she applied her knowledge to establish a networking club for women - known as the Efficiency Club.

In fact, her passion for improving the lives of women lasted a lifetime.

Tragically, the activist died in 1958, less than a month after women were able to enter the House of Lords which she had previously been unable to do.

Lady Rhondda was unquestionably one of the most prominent and influential women in the country at that time.

She dedicated her entire life to furthering equality for women and played a crucial role with the WSPU.

In 2013, the Argus reported that people gathered in Risca Road for the 100th anniversary of Lady Rhondda’s attempt to blow up a letterbox.

Jayne Bryant AM, who organised the commemoration in 2013, previously said: “Without the sacrifices made by the suffragettes we would not have a woman MP or councillors.

“We owe Viscountess Rhondda a huge debt of gratitude.”