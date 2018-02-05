THEY are robbing us.

But I wish they would stop looking so pleased with themselves.

The Severn bridges now belong to us.

They are the same as the other thousands of motorway bridges - maintained by taxes.

But the Tories are so addicted to the cash cow tolls, they are milking them for another year.

But where is the money going?

I have had confused answers to parliamentary questions on this.

They have something to hide.

A certainty is that it’s all going to the English side of the bridges.

- Should MPs follow their constituents Brexit votes?

I did by voting to start the process.

Monmouth Tory David Davies voted against his area’s Remain choice.

There will be a final MPs vote.

No way will I be voting to give the EU shedloads of our money to make us poorer.

- There was a time long ago when Newport County AFC won three trophies in a single season.

They had a bus celebration through the city and a reception at the Civic Centre.

But last year’s Great Escape plus the current cup run is the best most enjoyable triumph ever.

The city has never been so pleased with itself.

Rightly so too.

The run might end tomorrow.

But the financial windfall remains and the memories will never fade.

Future bright County.

- Congratulations to Daniel Llewelyn Williams, the literary pride of Newport.

His unique multi-talents are as an original writer and a gifted actor.

He described his one-man show as "a love song to Newport".

It’s a breathtaking portrayal of Newport’s past.

The excitement, tragedy, happiness and humour of the city’s gritty character is brilliantly portrayed.

The quality of his art has been recognised with this week’s premium award.

We are proud of you Daniel!

- A visiting student asked "when was politics at its most interesting?"

It’s this week, I told him.

Never before have we had a prime minister who lost her majority but remains propped up because her party is terrified by the divisions of all the alternatives.

Never before have we had a majority of MPs distraught by the possibility that we may be driving our economy into a gaping Brexit sinkhole.

The brakes to stop the fall are dodgy.

Confusion reigns.

Every day new Brexit horrors emerged as certainties.

The claimed benefits are uncertain and speculative.

And the Parliament building is falling down.

Enough excitement for anybody.