A DOMESTIC violence victim who survived being shot by her estranged husband has written a book to share her journey of overcoming her abuse.

Rachel Williams, who was shot at point blank range by Darren Williams in 2011 at a Newport hair salon, has penned The Devil At Home, which will be published next month.

The book explores Mrs Williams’ experience of her 18 years of abuse which culminated in the incident which changed her life seven years ago.

The attack took place at the Carol Ann Hair Salon in Malpas Road in August 2011, six weeks after the couple had split up. Mr Williams hanged himself hours after the attack.

Tragically her 16-year-old son Jack also killed himself, weeks after the attack on his mother and his father’s death.

“I felt I had to share my journey to allow others to hopefully gain some hope and encouragement from it,” said Mrs Williams.

“It’s about showing the readers that domestic abuse can happen to anyone.

“It is an epidemic that needs addressing.

"It’s in a street, a workplace, a school near you."

In the years since the attack that nearly killed her Mrs Williams has been involved in several campaigns and petitions to tackle domestic violence and abusive relationships, and she also writes about these in the book.

She suffered severe leg injuries due to the shotgun blast, and spent many weeks in hospital.

Mrs Williams said that since writing the book, it has helped her realise how toxic her relationship was.

“Because I am so vocal in the domestic abuse arena and have shared my story time and time again, it was easy to write about my life,” Mrs Williams said.

“It further confirmed and gave more clarity to how toxic and abusive my relationship was.

“I didn’t see it so clearly when I was in it.”

She continued: "I am a strong character but it didn’t exempt me from abuse.

"It shows the reader that there is hope and a life out there. It shows the reader that because you had a rubbish start it doesn’t mean you have to have a rubbish finish. You have one life that belongs to you.”

The Devil At Home will be published on March 8, priced £6.99. It is available to pre-order on Amazon.