UPDATE: 8am
All lanes have now reopened but there are about 13 miles of tail backs as traffic clears.
Gwent Police previously confirmed that they were working to clear the scene.
---
MOTORISTS are facing delays on the M4 outside Newport this morning following reports of a four-vehicle crash.
Lane four of four is closed on the M4 Eastbound following the crash at J24 A48/ A449 (Coldra).
As a result, there is congestion on the M4 stretching to J28 A48 / A467 Forge Road (Tredegar Park) with delays of more than 20 minutes.
M4 Eastbound between J26 and 25A (Malpas and Usk Bridge) Picture: Traffic Cymru
---
Picture: AA Traffic
