TODAY marks exactly 100 years since the historical moment that women got the right to vote.

Suffragettes turned the future of Britain around in 1918 after the Representation of the People Act passed on February 6, which allowed women over 30 with certain property qualifications to vote.

The law meant that women who occupied a house or were married to someone who occupied a house could now vote.

So although there were still flaws with women being able to vote, there were now around 8.5 million (which is around two in five women) who had their say over who was in parliament.

The situation was still unequal between men and women – as men over the age of 21 could vote regardless or not of whether they owned property.

Following on from this, in November of 1918, the Parliament (Qualification of Women) Act 1918 was passed, which allowed women to now be elected into parliament.

And in 1928, The Representation of the People Act 1928 was passed and allowed all women over the age of 21 to vote on the same terms as men.

Looking back, the Representation of the People Act changed the UK forever; and now it is almost bizarre to imagine a world where women would not be able to vote.

Now the UK has a female prime minister, there are female MPS, council leaders, AMs and also local councillors.

A lot of people have heard of the suffragette movement, but may not know the exact history and how women campaigned to change the voting system.

One women who actively campaigned in the area of Gwent was Newport’s Lady Rhondda.

Lady Rhondda grew up in Llanwern, Newport and in 1908 she joined the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU).

After joining, the young suffragette soon became the secretary of the Newport branch, taking the campaign across the whole of South Wales, hoping to attract more people to join the cause.

However, Lady Rhondda was probably most well-known for her attempt to blow up a post box.

The suffragette posted a small home-made bomb in a post box on Risca Road in July 1913, in an attempt to destroy the mail. Following a short imprisonment and release, she turned to fighting to get women into business.

Though sadly, the activist died in 1958 aged 75, less than a month after women were able to enter the House of Lords.

Looking back to today, women have many opportunities within politics. In total, more than 450 women have been elected to the House of Commons since 1918.

At the moment parliament has more than 200 women in the House of Commons.

Speaking of her praise for the suffragette movement, the leader of Newport City Council Debbie Wilcox said that women “should never forget how fortunate they are.”

Miss Wilcox said: “As a woman, a voter, a politician and a leader, I owe a huge debt of gratitude to those who battled so courageously to win the right to vote and take part in the democratic process.

“Sacrifices were made to ensure everyone is able to vote and that is why it is so important that we exercise that privilege. It was hard won and should be as precious today as it was 100 years ago.

“Democracy, however flawed some people may think it is, is still many times more preferable than the alternative.”

The council leader also said that modern day women should take inspiration from the suffragettes for other movements, such as the battle for equal pay and equal rights between women and men.

“It is right that we mark today’s anniversary but we should never forget how fortunate we are to be able to make our crosses on our polling cards thanks to the determination of those women, and men, who fought for universal suffrage,” said Miss Wilcox.

“We must also remember that there are still battles for equal rights to be won and take inspiration from the suffragettes.”

One local Gwent woman currently in parliament, Newport West AM Jayne Bryant, said “women have come so far but there is still some way to go”.

Ms Bryant said: “The sacrifice made by women 100 years ago must never be forgotten. Some women, like Margaret Mackworth (Lady Rhondda) who lived in Newport, are rightly commemorated but so many others are lost to history.

“To think 100 years ago my great grandmothers had not been able to vote, let alone stand for an election. We have come a long way. However, there is still some way to go.”

Ms Bryant said she is also pleased that women and men are equal during voting.

“Having the right to vote gave women power to change things,” she said.

“Every time an election happens men and women are equal in their action of voting. That matters.

“It means women are able to stand for election, which means that women’s voices are heard and part of decision making.

“We are indebted to the women who made the change happen. Their sacrifice and spirit to achieve a fundamental right must always be remembered.”

There are many young women studying and getting into politics, with many looking to stand as politicians.

The youngest woman to ever be elected into parliament was Mhairi Black, an SNP MP who was elected at the age of 20 in 2015.

But how do young women and first time voters feel looking back 100 years ago?

Government and politics student at Coleg Gwent’s Crosskeys Campus, Tabitha Wilkins said she is proud that women have come far.

She said: “I have always been interested in politics, growing up in my family it’s always been a topic of conversation so I have been very passionate about it.

“I think it’s exciting to be a first time voter and since I have been more involved in politics I have been looking forward to being able to have that opportunity.

“With society how it is and there are so many different views around. With this I think it is very important to vote.”

The 16-year-old added that she found it shocking that it was 100 years since women got the right to vote.

“It is shocking but I suppose when you think about how much women had to go through in order to get the vote,” Ms Wilkin said.

“However, I think we should focus on the fact that we have it now and we have a voice and we should use it.

“We shouldn’t accept that what we have now is better than what it used to be, we should continue to push through and make sure we get more.”

Looking back 100 years since women got the right to vote, it’s interesting to see how far women have come in terms of politics. However, there are still other obstacles to tackle, such as gender equality and the pay gap – but thanks to the suffragettes, we have the right to vote for politicians who will tackle these subjects.

So here’s a thank you to those women in 1918 who pushed to change the voting system in the UK, who helped to push history in the right direction.