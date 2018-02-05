A DRUG dealer was today jailed for eight years for using the Dark Web to sell deadly drugs.

Kyle Enos, 25, from Newport, used hidden online market sites to sell fentanyl - a deadly drug 100 times stronger than heroin.

Enos made thousands of pound by selling to dozens of online customers - including four who died after buying it from his website.

Prosecutor Nicholas Gareth Jones said that Enos was importing the drug from China in 1-2kg bags at a time.

He went by an online username "Soviet Bear" - and invited eBay-style reviews from his customers.

Mr Jones said: "He was supplying fentanyl on the 'Dream Market' website which is accessed via the dark web.

"Distribution lists were found showing more than 100 individuals being supplied.

"There were four who had died - they have been identified on the list.

"Enos was clearly aware of the risks of taking fentanyl and the supplying of it."

Mr Jones said Enos rented an apartment in Cardiff with the money he made from his dealings, which he used as a base to sell the drugs.

Enos diluted the fentanyl himself in his apartment, and packaged it to be sent by first class air mail across the globe.

After officers searched Enos' home in May last year, they tracked down his customers and discovered that four had died through overdoses.

Three of the customers were all men, aged 23, 25, and 34, all from Wales.

The fourth customer was a man from Scotland, whose death is still being investigated.

Cardiff Crown Court heard there was no evidence to say that their deaths were directly linked to the drugs that Enos sold them.

Enos was caught after an investigation by the National Crime Agency - and the court heard all UK police forces were involved in the probe.

Enos, of Newport, Gwent, admitted selling Class A drugs and was jailed for eight years.

The court heard he made almost £23,000 from his online dealing business.

Recorder of Cardiff Eleri Rees said: "You were fully aware of the potency and high risk involved.

"Your profits were such that you were able to rent a luxury apartment in Cardiff.

"There is no doubt that had you not been interrupted you might well have expanded the operation."

Fentanyl is used as a super strong painkiller for cancer patients and is often prescribed in patches, nasal sprays, lozenges or tablets.

National Crime Agency statistics show that since December last year 60 drug-related deaths were known to be linked to fentanyl or a related substance.

Speaking after the sentence Colin Williams from the National Crime Agency said Enos had "played Russian Roulette" with customer's lives.

He said: "The threat posed by synthetic opioids is not new and we have seen a number of drug related deaths linked to fentanyl and carfentanyl in recent months.

"We have taken action with partners in the UK and overseas against people we believe are responsible for playing Russian roulette with the lives of drug users by mixing synthetic opiods with drugs such as heroin.

"Kyle Enos is one of these individuals.

"The NCA will keep targeting the source of the threat, but I would encourage drug users and their friends and family to be vigilant and seek guidance on how to protect themselves and their loved ones".

Typical symptoms of a fentanyl overdose include difficulty breathing, nausea and sickness, dizziness and increased blood pressure.

The drug was also found in the system of legendary singer Prince when he collapsed and died in April 2016.

Medical experts ruled Purple Rain singer Prince died after a fentanyl overdose when he was found slumped in a lift at his home aged just 57.

John Davies, of the CPS, said: “Kyle Enos created an online business importing and selling potentially lethal doses of fentanyl on an international scale.

“The evidence presented by the CPS showed that Enos was well aware of the risks of taking fentanyl as he warned users when advertising the product. Despite this knowledge he continued selling large quantities of the drug and even invited eBay-style reviews from his customers.

“Enos attempted to disguise his activities by using the Dark Web but investigators were able to gather evidence of his online conversations with suppliers to support the prosecution.”