A SINGLE father who is back on the road to employment is supporting a campaign to promote the scheme that is helping him.

David Hopkins, 44, from Newport, gave up his job as a forklift truck driver 13 years ago to care full-time for his now ex-wife.

Keen to get back into work after the marriage ended, he struggled to find a job with the flexibility needed to fit around school hours, in his role as main custodian for his now 11-year-old son.

Confidence dented by unsuccessful attempts to find work, he feared his job prospects were "non-existent." But his Job Centre recommended he apply for the Welsh Government’s Employability Skills Programme, designed to provide confidence and experience through work experience placements, with employability and skills training.

Mr Hopkins "jumped at the chance" and landed a placement at Jewson in Newport that complements his previous work experience and skills.

"They were also happy to accommodate flexible working hours as they don’t mind when I start or finish, as long as I do a good job. Everyone has been friendly and supportive. They all made me feel really welcome," said Mr Hopkins, who hopes to return to full-time work, and work towards regaining his forklift licence.

"The best thing about the programme for me is an improved sense of self-worth. I’m being active and doing something productive and worthwhile with my time.

“Even if I don’t get offered a permanent position at the end of my placement, I've gained valuable skills and relevant experience that should make it easier for me to find another job.”

For more information about the Employability Skills Programme and other support, visit http://www.careerswales.com/en/skills-gateway or telephone 0800 028 4844.