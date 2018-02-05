AROUND 7,200 Newport County AFC fans will travel to the much-anticipated FA Cup Fourth Round replay against Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow night.

The match at Wembley, which will kick off at 7.45pm, follows the club’s historic 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade last month.

All of the buses put on by the Newport County AFC Supporters Club have been fully booked and will be leaving Newport Stadium in Spytty between 1pm and 2pm.

Up to 300 free parking spaces will be available at the stadium but the supports club would prefer if these are used by supporters living outside Newport. These spaces are unable to be reserved.

The drop-off points on the return journey from London will be at the following points along the Southern Distributor Road:

Beatty Road

Llanwern High School

Tesco Spytty

Bar Amber

Blaina Wharf

Office of National Statistics

Information about parking, facilities, things to do at Wembley, fanzone information and public transport information can be found here.

For those who are unable to make the trip, the full match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD.

Audio coverage will also be provided on iFollowExiles, while play-by-play updates will be provided by Newport County AFC’s official Twitter account.