PARTS of Gwent could be hit by spells of sleet and snow during the next 36 hours, as temperatures fall.

Two overlapping 'yellow' weather warnings - for snow and ice - have been issued by the Met Office.

One warning - covering all of Wales - runs from 8pm tonight until 3pm tomorrow afternoon, and warns that "some roads and railways may be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

Ice may form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The second warning is scheduled to run from 5am tomorrow until 10am on Wednesday, and warns of sleet, snow and hail showers, some of which will be heavy.

Icy stretches are expected to form on roads overnight.

"Some transport disruption is possible, with longer journey times and delays to public transport," it warns.

"Icy patches are likely to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased risk of injuries and accidents."

The temperature is expected to dip below freezing tonight across Gwent, and is forecast to do so again tomorrow night and into the early hours of Wednesday.