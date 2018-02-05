CALLS have been made for Newport City Council's head of education to resign, after a second Newport school was placed in special measures.

Newport High School, in Bettws, was found to need improvement in all areas – including “urgent improvement” in standards, leadership and management in an Estyn report.

It became the second school in the city to be placed in special measures, after St Julian's School.

Now some are calling for cabinet member for education and skills, Cllr Gail Giles, to resign.

Cllr Joan Watkins (Conservative, Caerleon) said: "Two Newport comprehensive Schools are now in ‘special measures’ and three were ‘red flagged’ as a concern in the Welsh Government rankings system.

"The buck stops with the council and the cabinet member for education should resign immediately."

Newport Campaigner Michael Enea has also called on Cllr Giles to resign.

He said: "Our headteachers and teaching staff do an amazing job and work very hard.

"For me, changes are needed at the very top of the council in the city."

However, Newport City Council defended its record on education.

A spokeswoman for the council said: "Schools and education across Newport have much to be proud of.

"We have seen the highest proportion of schools at primary level deemed ‘highly effective’ and awarded green status in Wales and we were delighted to see that number increase further in the latest categorisation results. The city is also proud to have two of the three green secondary schools in the region – Bassaleg School and St. Joseph's R.C. High School. There has also been a relentless focus on attendance resulting in Newport schools achieving their highest ever level of attendance, and in turn a positive impact on results.

"In 2017 Newport achieved its best ever GCSE level performance where pupils gain at least five qualifications grade A*-C including English or Welsh and mathematics.

"We pride ourselves on a good working relationship with our schools – as a council, and in partnership with the EAS, we support them at all times to not only maintain good standards, but to push themselves further, always striving to take education to a higher level."