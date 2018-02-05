THE parents of a three-year-old boy with cerebral palsy have raised more than £60,000 for life-changing surgery which will help him walk independently.

Oliver Armstrong, from Newport, was born prematurely with his twin brother and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy spastic diplegia at 18 months after his parents realised he was not reaching his milestones, such as sitting up properly or crawling.

In less than a year, his parents, Jane Parker and Anthony Armstrong, have raised £60,000 to pay for Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery, and ongoing therapy which is required afterwards.

The parents launched a fundraising appeal in February after being told funding from NHS Wales was not widely available.

Ms Parker said the operation is provisionally booked in for April 6, but that it will be confirmed in the next month.

The mum said: "We have raised £60,400, but we are going to keep fundraising as some of the money has already been used to pay for his physiotherapy, for example.

"Oliver is doing really well at the moment. The physiotherapy is helping him build his strength for the operation."

Ms Parker thanked everyone who has helped them for their support.

l Newport businessman Iftekhar Harris has donated the family two tickets plus travel for the Spurs v Newport County AFC game at Wembley on Wednesday. The tickets will be given to the highest bidder, with bids needing to be placed by Tuesday at 6pm. To find out more, contact janetaylorparker@hotmail.co.uk