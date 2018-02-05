A FORMER Newport charity has reinvented itself to help donate unwanted furniture and items to those in need.

Storfa is a new charity ran by the organisers from former group One Step At A Time which is based at Faith Church in Rogerstone.

The group aims to provide essential living items to Newport’s most vulnerable - including furniture, white good and basic items such as cutlery, plates and bedsheets.

The charity will then distribute these items to those who are struggling financially and cannot afford the basic essentials.

One of the people behind Storfa, Lee Williams - who also helped to run the former One Step At A Time - said Storfa follows the same basics as One Step, but is based at and helped by Faith Church.

Mr Williams said: "One Step kicked off so well and started growing and getting bigger and bigger it did get a big difficult to handle every aspect of it.

"We wanted to keep it going but to also get a bit of help as well.

"We spoke to the guys at Faith Church and they said they would help us and help us make a fresh start with the charity again."

As well and being based at the church, Storfa also works with a variety of different organisations on a referral basis. These organisations are Women's Aid, Probation Newport, Newport Youth Offending Service, SOLAS and The Sanctuary Newport (GAP Wales).

"We are not trying to massively change this charity and it is very similar to One Step but we are switching it up a bit," said Mr Williams.

"I really like to be there on the front line helping out but with One Step it was difficult to do that and the paperwork as well. With the expertise of those at Faith Church this will make it more easy and they can help us with our paperwork while we bring that necessary help to vulnerable people."

For more information about Storfa, visit storfa.wales